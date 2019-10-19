Loading articles...

2 charged in triple homicide during drug deal in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are charged in the deaths of three people who police say were shot during a drug deal at a Kansas City, Missouri, home.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged 35-year-old Lynnsey Jones and 43-year-old Victor Sykes each with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Thursday night’s shooting.

Kansas City police have identified the victims as 40-year-old Larry Barnes, 38-year-old Brandy Jones, and 42-year-old Larona Jones.

Court records say Lynnsey Jones told police she killed all three “because I’m a bad person,” Sykes denied any involvement in the shootings.

According to court records, Sykes was on parole for a Kansas slaying.

The suspects are jailed on $500,000 cash bond. Online court records don’t list attorneys for them.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEARED! All lanes re-opened WB 401 west of Brimley collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:22 PM
What a beautiful fall day in our city! Sunshine sticks around all weekend. Currently at @TorontoPearson we are at…
Latest Weather
Read more