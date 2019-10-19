Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 charged in triple homicide during drug deal in Missouri
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2019 2:40 pm EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are charged in the deaths of three people who police say were shot during a drug deal at a Kansas City, Missouri, home.
The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged 35-year-old Lynnsey Jones and 43-year-old Victor Sykes each with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Thursday night’s shooting.
Kansas City police have identified the victims as 40-year-old Larry Barnes, 38-year-old Brandy Jones, and 42-year-old Larona Jones.
Court records say Lynnsey Jones told police she killed all three “because I’m a bad person,” Sykes denied any involvement in the shootings.
According to court records, Sykes was on parole for a Kansas slaying.
The suspects are jailed on $500,000 cash bond. Online court records don’t list attorneys for them.
