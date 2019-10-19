Loading articles...

15 dead after Russian dam collapse floods dormitories

MOSCOW — Russian emergency officials say at least 15 people are dead after a dam at a Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers’ dormitories.

The Emergencies Ministry also said 13 people were unaccounted-for, Russian news agencies reported.

The collapse during heavy rain occurred early Saturday near the village of Shchetinkino, in the Krasnoyarsk region about 3,400 kilometres (2,100 miles) east of Moscow.

The country’s Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal investigation on possible charges of violation of workplace safety regulations.

The Associated Press

