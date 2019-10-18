Loading articles...

Woman struck by SUV at Bathurst and Sheppard

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A woman believed to be 75 to 80 years old has been struck by an SUV at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Police were called to the scene after 4 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run with serious injuries.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

More to come

