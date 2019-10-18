Loading articles...

With Warren's rise, Biden faces Dems' anxiety about 2020 bid

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 2019 Democratic women's leadership forum, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is confronting growing anxiety among would-be allies in the Democratic establishment about his ability to win the presidential nomination.

This follows underwhelming debate performances, lagging fundraising and withering attacks from rivals in his own party and from President Donald Trump .

Some donors worry Biden isn’t raising the money he’ll need to stave off Elizabeth Warren’s advances in polls and fundraising.

Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor and top Democratic fundraiser, warns that Biden’s bank account is better suited for a city council race than a presidential election. And in New Hampshire, state House Speaker Steve Shurtleff is leaning toward backing Biden, but says “people wish he’d be a little more forceful.”

Biden had $9 million in the bank at the end of September compared to Warren’s $25.7 million.

Bill Barrow, Steve Peoples And Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
EB Eglinton at Wynford, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:49 AM
The trend is for clearing. We will be in good shape today, tomorrow and Sunday although the clouds will likely take…
Latest Weather
Read more