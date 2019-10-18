Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
With Warren's rise, Biden faces Dems' anxiety about 2020 bid
by Bill Barrow, Steve Peoples And Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2019 10:35 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 2019 Democratic women's leadership forum, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is confronting growing anxiety among would-be allies in the Democratic establishment about his ability to win the presidential nomination.
This follows underwhelming debate performances, lagging fundraising and withering attacks from rivals in his own party and from President Donald Trump .
Some donors worry Biden isn’t raising the money he’ll need to stave off Elizabeth Warren’s advances in polls and fundraising.
Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor and top Democratic fundraiser, warns that Biden’s bank account is better suited for a city council race than a presidential election. And in New Hampshire, state House Speaker Steve Shurtleff is leaning toward backing Biden, but says “people wish he’d be a little more forceful.”
Biden had $9 million in the bank at the end of September compared to Warren’s $25.7 million.
