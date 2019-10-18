Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
White House looks to put Trump stamp on G-7
by Kevin Freking, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2019 4:40 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Get on board, world.
That’s the message from the White House as it starts shaping plans for next year’s Group of Seven summit in Florida.
Rolling back government regulation is in. So is energy production. Russian President Vladimir Putin could be as well. Meanwhile, climate change is most definitely out.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney this week outlined the priorities the administration would like America’s strongest allies to tackle when the U.S. plays host to three days of meetings next June.
As the host nation, the U.S. gets to dictate the summit’s focus.
Mulvaney summed up the U.S. plan for the summit as “taking a lot of what we have been doing here domestically with such success” and encouraging others to “get on board.”
