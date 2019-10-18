Loading articles...

West Virginia fall foliage peaking in higher elevations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s higher elevations still have the best fall colour as warmer temperatures in September delayed this year’s fall foliage display.

The West Virginia Tourism Office said the best locations this weekend will be in areas such as Randolph County. Fall colours are peaking along U.S. 250 between Elkins and Durbin.

Hillsides in southern counties and lower elevations are beginning to show yellows, oranges and reds.

Tourism officials are urging travellers to post photos with the hashtag “Almost Heaven.” User photos are updated daily on the Tourism Office’s live leaf tracker map at wvtourism.com/fall .

The Tourism Office and West Virginia Division of Forestry are preparing weekly fall foliage updates.

The Associated Press

