Loading articles...

Two men suffer gunshot wounds in separate shooting incidents

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city.

Police say in two separate incidents, two men made their way to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neither victim is considered to be in life threatening condition.

In each case, police say they are trying to determine where the victims were shot.

At this point, the two incidents do not appear to be related.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:22 PM
SB DVP south of Lawrence - two left lanes blocked with a collison.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 PM
A dry weekend ahead, but a frosty start. Here's a peek at your forecast Saturday morning wake-up temps
Latest Weather
Read more