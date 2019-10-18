Loading articles...

Two accused of stealing truck, taking owner for a harrowing ride are charged

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A man and woman face charges arising from an incident where the owner of a flatbed truck was seen clinging to the back of the vehicle as it careened through Kamloops, B.C.

RCMP say Crystal Dorrington and Derrick Pearson are accused of assault with a weapon, theft over $5,000 and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The truck was stolen last Friday, and on Wednesday the owner spotted the vehicle and tried to prevent it from being taken again.

Instead, police say the truck’s owner ended up hanging on for his life as the vehicle hit a power pole and three other vehicles and reached speeds of 100 kilometres per hour before it crashed in a field and burst into flames.

Police say the owner wasn’t hurt.

The two people inside the truck were arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries. (CHNL) 

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press

