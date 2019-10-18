Too close to call between Liberals and Conservatives: poll

As the federal election campaign heads into the final four days a new poll finds the Conservatives hold a razor’s edge lead over the Liberals in the quest to form the next government.

While the Conservatives lead over the Liberals remains virtually unchanged from the previous week, 33 per cent to 29 per cent, the DART & Maru/Blue Voice Canada Poll reveals a slight shift in the voting intentions among Ontarians could tip the scales in favour of the Conservatives on election night.

The Tories lead the Liberals among Ontario voters, 36 per cent to 32 per cent, with the NDP third at 22 per cent. The Greens find themselves a distant fourth with just 8 per cent support.

The poll also finds a significant shift among B.C. voters with the Conservatives slipping nine points to 29 per cent at the expense of both the Liberals at 29 per cent and the NDP at 26 per cent. The Greens remain at 12 per cent support.

Atlantic Canada remains solidly in the Liberals camp at 35 per cent, ahead of the NDP at28 per cent and Conservatives at 22 per cent while Alberta continues to be a bastion of Conservative support with 57 per cent. However, Tory support has slipped seven points in the province at the expense of the NDP and the People’s Party, who have picked up five points and three points respectively.

Seven per cent of those asked said they are undecided while five per cent said they don’t plan to cast a vote.

The survey involving 1,368 decided or leaning voters was conducted on October 16 and is considerated accurate within +/- 2.9 percentage points.