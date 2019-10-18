Loading articles...

The Latest: Turkish media hail Syria cease-fire as victory

Children gesture to the camera in Akcakale Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Fighting continued in a northeast Syrian border town at the center of the fight between Turkey and Kurdish forces early Friday, despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire that went into effect overnight. Shelling and gunfire could be heard in and around Ras al-Ayn, as smoke billowed from locations near the border with Turkey and the Turkish town of Ceylanpinar. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ANKARA, Turkey — The latest on Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Turkey’s pro-government dominated media is hailing the U.S.-Turkish cease-fire deal in northeast Syria as a victory for Turkey’s president.

After hours of negotiations between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence, the two nations agreed to a five-day cease-fire in Turkey’s weeklong offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

The agreement requires the Kurdish fighters to vacate a swath of territory inside Syria along the Turkish border. That arrangement would largely solidify the position Turkey has gained after ten days of fighting. The Kurds were U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State.

Yeni Safak newspaper’s banner headline on Friday hailed a “Great Victory.” It wrote: “Turkey got everything it wanted.”

Sabah newspaper’s headline read: “We won both on the field and on the (negotiating) table.”

Kurdish-led forces have invited the Syrian government’s military, backed by Russia, to deploy there to protect them from Turkey.

___

9:20 a.m.

Associated Press journalists are seeing continued fighting in a Syrian town at the centre of the fight between Turkey and Kurdish forces, despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

Shelling and smoke could be seen around Ras al-Ayn on Friday morning, a day after Turkey and the U.S. agreed to a five-day cease-fire in Turkey’s offensive.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reports intermittent clashes in Ras al-Ayn, but relative calm elsewhere since the cease-fire.

The agreement requires the Kurdish fighters to vacate a swath of territory in Syria along the Turkish border, largely solidifying Turkey’s position.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters launched their offensive a week ago, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly announced he was withdrawing American troops from the border area.

The Associated Press

