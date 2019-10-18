Syria crisis tests Trump's global religious freedom vows

The Turkish invasion of northern Syria could put to the test President Donald Trump’s stated commitment to global freedom of worship for religious minorities.

The fighting between the Turks and Kurds has raised fears for the safety of Syrian Christians, Yazidis and other minority faiths at the hands of the Turkish forces. At the same time, the Trump administration is proposing to drastically reduce the number of refugees admitted to the U.S.

That worries refugee advocates and others who see a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Syria.

Elana Schor, The Associated Press