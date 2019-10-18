Loading articles...

Syria crisis tests Trump's global religious freedom vows

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the U.S. ambassador's residence during a news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after their meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey. The Turkish assault on northern Syria in the wake of President Donald Trump’s troop withdrawal from the region has jeopardized a goal often spotlighted by Trump: global freedom to worship for religious minorities. Top Trump advisers said a Thursday ceasefire would help minority faiths, but it’s not yet clear that the pact will give them the durable protection Kurdish control had offered. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The Turkish invasion of northern Syria could put to the test President Donald Trump’s stated commitment to global freedom of worship for religious minorities.

The fighting between the Turks and Kurds has raised fears for the safety of Syrian Christians, Yazidis and other minority faiths at the hands of the Turkish forces. At the same time, the Trump administration is proposing to drastically reduce the number of refugees admitted to the U.S.

That worries refugee advocates and others who see a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Syria.

Elana Schor, The Associated Press

