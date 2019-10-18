Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Syria crisis tests Trump's global religious freedom vows
by Elana Schor, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2019 3:08 pm EDT
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the U.S. ambassador's residence during a news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after their meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey. The Turkish assault on northern Syria in the wake of President Donald Trump’s troop withdrawal from the region has jeopardized a goal often spotlighted by Trump: global freedom to worship for religious minorities. Top Trump advisers said a Thursday ceasefire would help minority faiths, but it’s not yet clear that the pact will give them the durable protection Kurdish control had offered. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
The Turkish invasion of northern Syria could put to the test President Donald Trump’s stated commitment to global freedom of worship for religious minorities.
The fighting between the Turks and Kurds has raised fears for the safety of Syrian Christians, Yazidis and other minority faiths at the hands of the Turkish forces. At the same time, the Trump administration is proposing to drastically reduce the number of refugees admitted to the U.S.
That worries refugee advocates and others who see a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Syria.