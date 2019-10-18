Loading articles...

Striking Chicago teachers return to picket lines for 2nd day

Thousands of teachers, teacher's union members, and supporters gathered near the Chicago Public School headquarters and march on the streets in downtown Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The strike in the nation's third-largest school district came after the Chicago Teachers Union confirmed Wednesday night that its 25,000 members would not return to their classrooms. (Victor Hilitski/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO — Striking Chicago teachers have returned to the picket lines for a second day as union and city bargainers try to hammer out a contract in the nation’s third-largest school district.

The strike by the Chicago Teachers Union and its 25,000 members cancelled classes for more than 300,000 students. It’s Chicago’s first major walkout by teachers since 2012.

The strike based on a “social justice” agenda follows months of negotiations between the union and Chicago Public Schools that failed to resolve disputes over pay and benefits, class size and teacher preparation time.

Teachers say the walkout is about getting more resources and smaller class sizes for students, not about more money for them. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s disappointed by the union’s decision to strike.

Bargaining was expected to resume Friday.

Associated Press, The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
EB Eglinton at Wynford, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:49 AM
The trend is for clearing. We will be in good shape today, tomorrow and Sunday although the clouds will likely take…
Latest Weather
Read more