Arson suspected in Scarborough truck fire

Last Updated Oct 18, 2019 at 6:53 am EDT

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a possible case of arson after a fire broke out in the parking lot of an auto shop Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the lot on Birchmount Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue East, around 4:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a tow truck on fire beside a building.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

Police said security video of the area appears to show someone approaching the truck and then leaving shortly before the fire started.

