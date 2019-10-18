2 suspects sought in Scarborough hit-and-run that injured toddler

Toronto police are searching for two suspects after two women and a baby were injured in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the scene in the area of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue.

Police said three people — the toddler who was in a stroller as well as his 37-year-old mother and 57-year-old grandmother — were standing on the south curb when they were struck by a car travelling eastbound on Ellesmere. The driver failed to stop at a red light, crossed through the intersection and mounted the sidewalk.

The two women suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The toddler suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital in serious condition. On Wednesday, police said the boy’s condition has been upgraded and he is expected to recover.

Several hours after the crash, police found the abandoned vehicle in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Road.

Officers were also able to capture security footage of a suspect fleeing from the abandoned vehicle but it is unclear if he was driving it at the time of the crash. The vehicle was not reported stolen.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Derek DeSousa, 34, of Toronto. He is wanted by police for several charges including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of failure to stop causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.

A second man, who is alleged to have abandoned the suspect vehicle, has been identified as Jeremiah Cook, 40, of Toronto. He is also wanted for several charges including two counts of failure to stop causing bodily harm, obstructing police and failure to comply with probation order.

Police have released images of both men and are advising them to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in.