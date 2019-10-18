Loading articles...

Police: Dog hits throttle, causes four-wheeler in hit owner

LOXLEY, Ala. — A south Alabama man was seriously injured when his dog apparently hit the throttle on a four-wheeler and the all-terrain vehicle ran over him.

WKRG-TV reports that the accident happened Thursday. Loxley police say the man had his dog tied to the handlebars of the four-wheeler. The dog’s leash apparently tangled with the throttle and caused the ATV to hit the man.

The station reported that Highway 59 was shut down momentarily as the man was airlifted to a local hospital. Police said the man was in stable condition and expected to recover. The dog was not injured in the accident.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Dixie collectors - vehicles remain on the left shoulder, all live lanes getting through.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:49 AM
The trend is for clearing. We will be in good shape today, tomorrow and Sunday although the clouds will likely take…
Latest Weather
Read more