PM Prep-Segue

JANE FONDA PICKS UP WHERE SHE LEFT OFF IN THE 1970S

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jane Fonda is picking up where she left off in civil disobedience nearly a half-century ago. But there’s one thing that’s changed: That step up into the police wagon is tougher at age 81.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested Fonda and fellow actor Sam Waterston on Friday in a second week of climate change protests. Fonda says she’s holding the events to draw more people into climate activism.

Fonda tells The Associated Press she was last arrested for protesting in the 1970s. She says watching the climate activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg helped inspire her to get back in.

For a second Friday, Fonda stepped into the patrol wagon with hands bound. But this time, Fonda had managed to get her hands cuffed in front of her, for balance.

ACTOR BILL MACY DIES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A friend of Bill Macy says the actor who starred opposite Bea Arthur in the 1970s sitcom “Maude” has died.

Matt Beckoff says Macy died Thursday night in Los Angeles. He was 97.

Macy’s role as Walter Findlay on CBS’ “Maude,” which aired from 1972 to 1978, was his highest-profile in a long stage, film and TV career as a character actor. He made dozens of guest appearances in series including “Seinfeld,” ”How I Met Your Mother” and “ER.”

His movie credits include “The Holiday,” ”Analyze This” and “My Favorite Year” starring Peter O’Toole.

Macy also was an original cast member of the 1969 to 1972 New York stage sensation “Oh! Calcutta!” and was in the movie version.

DAVE MATTHEWS CREATES TWO GAMES WITH FRIEND

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Matthews is part of a group of friends and family who enjoy board games.

One friend, Brian Calhoun, invented a game and brought over a prototype. Matthews just smiled and nodded, but when they played it, he realized it was a pretty good game.

Matthews helped Calhoun develop it into a game called Chickapig. It involves moving chicken-pig hybrids past hay bales and a pooping cow. They also developed a board game called 25 Outlaws, that’s based on poker with a Wild West theme.

Matthews says it came out of a challenge when Calhoun played a game he thought was stupid and saw that it sold “a bazillion copies.” Calhoun told him, “I can make a better game than this.”

Chickapig and 25 Outlaws are both on sale now.

SOUND:

088211-a-163:20-(Dave Matthews, musician)-“game than this”-Dave Matthews and friend invent board game (18 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088211 (10/18/19)££ 163:20 “game than this”

088212-a-154:08-(Dave Matthews, musician)-“a good game”-Dave Matthews and friend invent board game (18 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088212 (10/18/19)££ 154:08 “a good game”

088213-a-211:44-(Dave Matthews, musician)-“a consequence there”-Dave Matthews and friend invent board game (18 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088213 (10/18/19)££ 211:44 “a consequence there”

088214-a-113:52-(Dave Matthews, musician)-“a hand grenade”-Dave Matthews and friend invent board game (18 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088214 (10/18/19)££ 113:52 “a hand grenade”

“MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie hopes that kids find the happy ending in the new “Maleficent” movie.

Jolie says adults may see a film that reflects current concerns about racism and the environment, but she thinks children will see a different message.

Jolie says she hopes kids see that if a family is allowed to be a family, no matter how diverse they are, they can be happy and that’s all a mother wants.

The new film focuses on clashes of families and cultures surrounding Aurora’s wedding.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is in theatres now.

SOUND:

088221-a-163:92-(Angelina Jolie, actress)-“all of that”-Angelina Jolie shares Maleficent character’s insecurities (18 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088221 (10/18/19)££ 163:92 “all of that”

088222-a-108:48-(Angelina Jolie, actress)-“just something because”-Angelina Jolie shares Maleficent character’s insecurities (18 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088222 (10/18/19)££ 108:48 “just something because”

088223-a-131:04-(Angelina Jolie, actress)-“to know herself”-Angelina Jolie shares Maleficent character’s insecurities (18 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088223 (10/18/19)££ 131:04 “to know herself”

088224-a-186:24-(Angelina Jolie, actress)-“what we want”-Angelina Jolie shares Maleficent character’s insecurities (18 Oct 2019)

¤¤CUT ´088224 (10/18/19)££ 186:24 “what we want”

OSCARS-STUDENT ACADEMY AWARDS

Film academy honours 16 Student Academy Award winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — An animated film about Grendel, a drama about a transgender woman and a documentary about a girl finding her birth parents in China are among the gold medal winners at the Student Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held the 46th edition of the event Thursday night in Beverly Hills. The awards spotlight emerging student filmmaking talent. Notable past winners include Pete Docter, Cary Fukunaga and Spike Lee.

The 16 winners are also all eligible to compete for Oscars in the animated short, live action short and documentary short categories next year.

Presenters included “The Lego Movie” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and “Queen & Slim” director Melina Matsoukas.

The Associated Press