Pilot killed, pickup driver injured in Wisconsin crash

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say the pilot of a small plane was killed and the driver of a pickup truck was critically injured in a collision near a private airfield in eastern Wisconsin.

Authorities say the pilot of the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing in Ledgeview on Thursday afternoon when it struck the pickup, which was travelling west on a Brown County highway.

The pilot, who was from Ledgeview, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup, who is from the Greenleaf area, was rushed to the hospital.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office sent its crash reconstruction unit to the scene near Green Bay. Federal aviation officials are also investigating.

The Associated Press

