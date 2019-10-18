Man charged in Oakville senior's murder previously arrested for Toronto assaults

A 23-year-old Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an elderly man this summer.

Police said 91-year-old Edmund Ferrari was found laying on the sidewalk with injuries to his chest in the area of Allan and Church streets in Oakville on Aug. 24.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

On Friday, police announced that Dazel Henry had been arrested and charged.

“Henry was identified after an exhaustive investigation led by the Halton Regional Police Service Homicide Unit,” Halton police Supt. Kevin Maher said.

The investigation also included assistance from Toronto and Durham police along with members of provincial police.

Maher said tips and video provided by local area residents and businesses helped police identify Henry as a suspect. He is asking anyone with any additional information to contact investigators.

Police said the attack on the victim was unprovoked and that the two men didn’t not know each other.

“It is unimaginable to me that someone lives for more than 90 years and then meets such a violent end, as did Mr. Ferrari, on a Saturday afternoon while out for a walk in the safe, beautiful town of Oakville,” Halton police Chief Stephen Tanner said.

Police confirmed that Henry had previously been arrested and charged in connection with two violent assaults that happened in Toronto in August. Henry was in police custody at the time of his arrest for murder.

Henry had been identified as a suspect in an unprovoked stabbing in Scarborough on Aug. 28.

Investigators said a man and a woman were travelling by car when they pulled into a fast food parking lot in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

Police allege that the man, without provocation, stabbed the woman before fleeing the scene on foot.

Two weeks before that incident, Henry was identified in two other assaults in the Jane and Finch area.

It was reported that on Aug. 19, a 19-year-old man was randomly stabbed in the shoulder and back while walking in the Duncanwoods Drive and Islington Avenue area. The suspect fled on foot and then reportedly got in a cab where he allegedly assaulted the driver.