North York fire sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apartment fire in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the fifth floor of a seven storey high-rise on York Mills Road near Victoria Park around 5:45 a.m. Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say one person was rescued from the unit where the three-alarm fire is believed to have originated.

Paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. A second person was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The Ontario Fire Marshals Office has been called in to determine the cause of the blaze.