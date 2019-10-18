Loading articles...

North York fire sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Last Updated Oct 18, 2019 at 9:05 pm EDT

York Mills Road and Victoria Park fire. CITYNEWS

One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apartment fire in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the fifth floor of a seven storey high-rise on York Mills Road near Victoria Park around 5:45 a.m. Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say one person was rescued from the unit where the three-alarm fire is believed to have originated.

Paramedics transported the man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. A second person was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The Ontario Fire Marshals Office has been called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:22 PM
SB DVP south of Lawrence - two left lanes blocked with a collison.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 PM
A dry weekend ahead, but a frosty start. Here's a peek at your forecast Saturday morning wake-up temps
Latest Weather
Read more