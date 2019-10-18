Loading articles...

New protests planned as marches converge in Catalonia

A protestor kicks a police van during clashes in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Catalonia's separatist leader vowed Thursday to hold a new vote to secede from Spain in less than two years as the embattled northeastern region grapples with a wave of violence that has tarnished a movement proud of its peaceful activism. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

BARCELONA, Spain — The Catalan regional capital is bracing for a fifth day of protests over the conviction of a dozen independence leaders.

Clashes with police broke out in Barcelona late on Thursday when a mob of far-right anti-independence activists tried to storm a big separatist protest. Health authorities in the region say 18 people were injured and the regional police arrested 11 protesters.

Spain’s central authorities say that 46 flights into and out of the region are cancelled Friday due to a general strike called by pro-independence unions. Picketers have also blocked the border with France at the major crossing point of La Jonquera.

Five marches of tens of thousands of people from inland towns are expected to converge in Barcelona’s centre on Friday afternoon for a mass protest with striking students and workers.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:08 AM
Quiet drive across the GTA in the early morning! Major routes are up to speed despite lots of overnight construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:48 PM
Winds still gusting to 50 km/hr at @TorontoPearson
Latest Weather
Read more