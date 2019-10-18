Loading articles...

New Orleans to explode huge unstable cranes ahead of storm

Two unstable cranes loom over the construction of a Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is preparing to explode two giant, badly damaged construction cranes that are towering over a partially collapsed hotel project. They hope to demolish the cranes Friday with a series of controlled explosions that would drop them straight down without damaging gas and electricity lines and historic buildings at the edge of the French Quarter.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell said they’re working quickly to collapse the multi-ton structures. Forecasters said a tropical storm could kick up stiff winds and rain by Friday night, and authorities worry the unstable cranes could tumble out of control.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell cited the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel and the coming storm in declaring a state of emergency that empowers police to seize property and force people out of dangerous areas.

Rebecca Santana And Kevin McGill, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB DVP south of Don Mills, the problem has CLEARED!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:16 AM
The wind has really settled down now at #Toronto YYZ. As of 6:14am it’s out of the WNW at just 15km/hr. Just a ligh…
Latest Weather
Read more