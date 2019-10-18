Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New Orleans to explode huge unstable cranes ahead of storm
by Rebecca Santana And Kevin McGill, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2019 6:54 am EDT
Two unstable cranes loom over the construction of a Hard Rock Hotel, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New Orleans. The 18-story hotel project that was under construction collapsed last Saturday, killing three workers. Two bodies remain in the wreckage. Authorities say explosives will be strategically placed on the two unstable construction cranes in hopes of bringing them down with a series of small controlled blasts ahead of approaching tropical weather. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans is preparing to explode two giant, badly damaged construction cranes that are towering over a partially collapsed hotel project. They hope to demolish the cranes Friday with a series of controlled explosions that would drop them straight down without damaging gas and electricity lines and historic buildings at the edge of the French Quarter.
Fire Chief Tim McConnell said they’re working quickly to collapse the multi-ton structures. Forecasters said a tropical storm could kick up stiff winds and rain by Friday night, and authorities worry the unstable cranes could tumble out of control.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell cited the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel and the coming storm in declaring a state of emergency that empowers police to seize property and force people out of dangerous areas.
