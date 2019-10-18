Loading articles...

New HBO series 'Watchmen' hopes to match original's ambition

This image released by HBO shows Regina King in a scene from "Watchmen," premiering on Oct. 20. (Mark Hill/HBO via AP)

NEW YORK — Damon Lindelof didn’t take lightly the challenge of adapting the most acclaimed graphic novel of all time.

The “Lost” and “The Leftovers” co-creator was a fan of the revered “Watchmen” book ever since his father handed him the first few issues in the mid-1980s when he was 13 years old.

So agreeing to spearhead HBO’s new adaptation didn’t come without a bout or two of nerves.

Lindelof will see how he’s done when the first of his nine-episode “Watchman” follow-up debuts Sunday and the fanboys and fangirls weigh in. They will find many things that its creators have respectfully left in their honour.

The creators have managed to lure an eclectic list of actors, including Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Louis Gossett Jr., Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson and Don Johnson.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


