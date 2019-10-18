Loading articles...

Naomi Wolf and publisher part ways amid delay of new book

NEW YORK — Naomi Wolf and her U.S. publisher have split up amid a dispute over her latest book, “Outrages.”

Wolf and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced separately Friday that they had “mutually and amicably agreed to part company.” Neither Wolf nor Houghton immediately provided additional comment. Houghton had delayed a planned June publication of “Outrages” after questions emerged over the scholarship of the book, which centres on the treatment of gays in Victorian England.

“Outrages” had already come out in the United Kingdom when Wolf was challenged by a BBC interviewer over whether she had wrongly interpreted that some gays had received the death penalty. Wolf has contended that any errors were fixable. She even promoted “Outrages” in the U.S., with attendees offered the chance to buy the UK edition.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

