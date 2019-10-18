Loading articles...

Nanny gets 20 years for sex abusing child, having his baby

This booking photo provided by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows Marissa Mowry. The former live-in nanny has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a Florida child, and then giving birth to the boy’s son. Mowry, 28, was sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, as part of a deal in which she pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges. She also was designated a sexual predator. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — A former live-in nanny has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a Florida child. She later gave birth to the boy’s son.

News outlets report 28-year-old Marissa Mowry was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual battery and agreeing to be designated a sexual predator.

Authorities say the abuse started when the boy was 11 and Mowry was 22. The now 17-year-old victim and his 5-year-old son appeared Wednesday with the teen’s mother, who testified that the family initially thought Mowry had a baby with her boyfriend. Her son later disclosed he was the father, and DNA proved it.

The teen’s mother said this changed her son’s life, but he’s an “amazing dad,” taking his son to school each day before going to school himself.

The Associated Press

