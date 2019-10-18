Loading articles...

Man holding baby struck by alleged impaired driver

Last Updated Oct 18, 2019 at 6:13 pm EDT

CITYNEWS

A man holding a baby in his arms has been struck by an alleged impaired driver near Avenue Road and Wilson Road.

Police say they were called to the area at Haddington Avenue.

The man suffered serious injuries, but it’s unknown whether the baby was injured. Both have been taken to hospital.

Officers have taken the driver into custody for impaired driving.

