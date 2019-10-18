Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LeMahieu, Hicks lift Yanks over Astros, close to 3-2 in ALCS
by Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2019 10:14 pm EDT
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks stunned Justin Verlander with first-inning home runs, James Paxton made the early lead stand up and the New York Yankees beat Houston 4-1 Friday night, cutting the Astros’ lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2.
After the Astros scored on a wild pitch, LeMahieu homered on Verlander’s second pitch and Hicks homered off the right-field foul pole, his first long ball since July after a lengthy injury layoff.
Paxton pitched six innings, and the Yankees’ bullpen followed with shutdown relief.
Now the teams head back to Texas, where the series resumes Saturday night without a day off.
