LeMahieu, Hicks lift Yanks over Astros, close to 3-2 in ALCS

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks stunned Justin Verlander with first-inning home runs, James Paxton made the early lead stand up and the New York Yankees beat Houston 4-1 Friday night, cutting the Astros’ lead in the AL Championship Series to 3-2.

After the Astros scored on a wild pitch, LeMahieu homered on Verlander’s second pitch and Hicks homered off the right-field foul pole, his first long ball since July after a lengthy injury layoff.

Paxton pitched six innings, and the Yankees’ bullpen followed with shutdown relief.

Now the teams head back to Texas, where the series resumes Saturday night without a day off.

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

