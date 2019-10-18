Loading articles...

Lebanon protests over proposed taxes escalate

Anti-government protesters clash with riot policemen during a protest against government's plans to impose new taxes in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Lebanon erupted in protests Thursday over the government's plans to impose new taxes amid a severe economic crisis, taking their anger on politicians they accuse of widespread corruption and decades of mismanagement. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — Demonstrators in Lebanon are blocking major roads across the country in a second day of protests against proposed new taxes, which come amid a severe economic crisis.

Hundreds of people burned tires on highways and intersections Friday, sending up clouds of black smoke in scattered protests.

Two Syrian workers died Thursday when they were trapped in a shop that was set on fire by rioters. Dozens of people were injured.

The demonstrations began Thursday evening and quickly escalated into some of the biggest protests in years. They were sparked when the government announced plans for new taxes on such items as voice calls made through messaging applications, including Whatsapp.

The protests could plunge Lebanon into a political crisis with unpredictable repercussions for the economy, which has been in steady decline.

The Associated Press





Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Two problems on the EB 401 1. EB 401 east of Leslie collectors the right shoulder is blocked with a stalled vehicl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
The wind has really settled down now at #Toronto YYZ. As of 6:14am it’s out of the WNW at just 15km/hr. Just a ligh…
Latest Weather
Read more