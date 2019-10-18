Loading articles...

Lawyer defends man arrested after child abduction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A lawyer for a man who was arrested after a girl was abducted in Alabama says his client has nothing to do with the disappearance.

Defence attorney Emory Anthony told a news conference Friday that 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth doesn’t know anything about what happened to 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.

Anthony calls finding the girl the “top priority.”

Police have identified Stallworth and a woman as persons of interest in the disappearance of the girl, who’s called “Cupcake” by relatives. Both were arrested on charges unrelated to her abduction, and Stallworth is free on bond.

Anthony says Stallworth did own a vehicle sought by police, but he denies having anything to do with the girl or knowing her family.

Police say they girl was grabbed from a birthday party last Saturday.

The Associated Press

