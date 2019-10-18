Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - This Feb. 10, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga performing at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off stage while dancing with a fan at a concert. During her Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance, and both plunged to the floor as a result. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert.
During her Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance. Both plunged to the floor as a result.
Moments after the fall, Gaga was back onstage with the fan and told him: “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?”
He responded: “I promise.”
Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media.
After the show Gaga posted Instagram photos of herself in a bath, writing: “Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”