Indonesia's Widodo faces daunting goals in final term

In this Wednesday. Oct. 16, 2019, photo, a man walks past portraits of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice President-elect Ma'ruf Amin displayed at a stall in Jakarta, Indonesia. Known for his down-to-earth style with a reputation for clean governance, Widodo's signature policy has been improving Indonesia's inadequate infrastructure and reducing poverty, which afflicts close to a tenth of Indonesia's nearly 270 million people. But raising money would be harder at a time of global economic slowdown, major trade conflicts and falling exports. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be sworn in for a final five-year term on Sunday with a mixed record of reformist agenda and unwilling to press for accountability that threatens powerful institutions.

He has been widely praised for efforts to improve Indonesia’s infrastructure and reduce poverty, which afflicts close to a 10th of the nearly 270 million people.

But last month, students took to the streets to protest steps by his political allies to reduce the authority of the corruption commission, which has been one of the most credible public institutions in a graft-ridden country.

