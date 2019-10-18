Loading articles...

Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths goes to jury

FILE - This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. Jury selection is underway in the trial of Shepard, an Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus. Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash in Rochester, Ind., about 100 miles north of Indianapolis. (Indiana State Police via AP)

ROCHESTER, Ind. — The jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a 24-year-old Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.

Alyssa Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

WRTV-TV reports that closing arguments concluded Friday afternoon.

Shepherd told authorities that she didn’t realize she was approaching a stopped school bus. Prosecutors say Shepherd drove past a school bus stop arm near Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) north of Indianapolis.

A fourth child, Maverick Lowe, who was 11 at the time, was also struck and seriously injured. He survived.

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html

The Associated Press

