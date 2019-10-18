Loading articles...

Huawei exec: Chinese tech giant wants to be 'transparent'

FILE - In this March 7, 2019 file photo, a logo of Huawei is displayed at a shop in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province. Chinese tech giant Huawei has reported a double-digit rise in sales despite U.S. sanctions that threaten to disrupt its smartphone and network equipment businesses. Huawei Technologies Ltd. said Wednesday, Oct. 16, that its sales rose 24.4% in the first nine months of 2019 to 610.8 billion yuan ($86 billion). That was faster than the 23.2% gain reported for the first half.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

WASHINGTON — A top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei says the company wants to be open and transparent in persuading the U.S. government that national security concerns about its technology are unfounded.

Paul Scanlan is a chief technology officer at Huawei. He told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that the company is looking to “demystify” itself to skeptical U.S. authorities and is prepared to invite American officials to review Huawei product themselves to address any concerns.

The Trump administration accuses Huawei of being a security risk. It imposed curbs in May on the company’s access to U.S. technology and components, including Google’s music, maps and other smartphone services. Huawei denies accusations that it facilitates Chinese spying or installs “backdoors” in its equipment for eavesdropping.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

