Loading articles...

Hong Kong protesters don cartoon masks to defy face mask ban

Protesters takes selfies while wearing masks during a protest in Hong Kong, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are donning cartoon/superhero masks as they formed a human chain across the semiautonomous Chinese city, in defiance of a government ban on face coverings. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are donning cartoon character masks as they form a human chain across the semiautonomous Chinese city, in defiance of a government ban on face coverings.

Gathering along the city’s subway lines on Friday night, protest supporters masqueraded as Winnie the Pooh and Guy Fawkes.

The protesters were taking a lighthearted approach to oppose the government’s decision to invoke colonial-era emergency regulations banning face masks at rallies as it struggles to contain the chaotic protest movement.

Hong Kong’s leader has said the ban on masks, which have become a hallmark of the protests, is aimed at deterring radical behaviour.

But the protesters say they wear them out of fear of retribution and concern that their identities will be shared with China’s massive state security apparatus.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Toronto Bound QEW over the Burlington Skyway, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 32 minutes ago
The trend is for clearing. We will be in good shape today, tomorrow and Sunday although the clouds will likely take…
Latest Weather
Read more