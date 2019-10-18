Loading articles...

Hillary Clinton implies Gabbard is favoured by Russia

Hillary Clinton listens during a lecture on foreign policy at Rackham Auditorium, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Mich.(Jacob Hamilton/Ann Arbor News via AP)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hillary Clinton appears to call Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard “the favourite of the Russians” in a recent interview, while also describing 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein as “a Russian asset.”

During a podcast appearance on Campaign HQ with David Plouffe, the former U.S. secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee did not mention the Hawaii congresswoman by name, but says she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third party candidate.”

Clinton says, “She’s the favourite of the Russians.” She adds, “and that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset.”

Gabbard’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hunter Woodall, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Dixie collectors - vehicles remain on the left shoulder, all live lanes getting through.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:49 AM
The trend is for clearing. We will be in good shape today, tomorrow and Sunday although the clouds will likely take…
Latest Weather
Read more