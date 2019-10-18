Loading articles...

Google affiliate begins drone deliveries in Virginia town

A Google affiliate is using drones to deliver customers’ Walgreens purchases in a test being run in a Virginia town.

Wing, which is owned by Google parent Alphabet, received federal approval earlier this year to make commercial deliveries by drone. It was the first drone company to receive the approval in the U.S., beating out Amazon’s Prime Air.

Wing partnered with Walgreens to perform the tests that began Friday in Christiansburg, Virginia. Walgreens customers in the town will be able to order from a list of more than 100 items and get them delivered to their doors by drones.

The drones will start with a flying radius of about 4 miles (6.5 kilometres) from Wing’s distribution facility in Christiansburg.

Wing has also launched tests in Australia and Helsinki, Finland.

The Associated Press

