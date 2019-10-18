Loading articles...

GM workers called back to Oshawa plant after U.S. union reaches tentative deal

Vehicles are seen in a parking lot at the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant in Oshawa, Ont., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. General Motors has recalled all workers to its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. after the United Auto Workers union in the U.S. reached a tentative deal earlier this week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

OSHAWA, Ont. — General Motors has recalled all workers to its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., after the United Auto Workers union in the U.S. reached a tentative deal earlier this week.

GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright said the company called the roughly 2,000 temporarily laid-off workers at Oshawa back Friday and will be resuming car production.

Production is restarting at the plant even though the UAW decided Thursday to keep striking until the roughly 49,000 members vote on the deal, which is not expected until later next week.

The strike forced GM to close Oshawa and cut back at its St. Catharines plant because of a lack of parts coming from the U.S., but Wright says the company has enough parts and capabilities to restart Oshawa.

Production remains restricted at the St. Catharines plant, which is operating with only about a third of its roughly 1,100 hourly staff.

The month-long strike has also led to temporary layoffs at numerous companies in Ontario that supply and support the GM plants.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press

