Giorgia Meloni is rising star on Italy's far-right stage

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni talks to the press after meeting Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome. Italy’s politically battered Matteo Salvini and ally Giorgia Meloni are preparing for a weekend march on Rome to rally the right-wing after Salvini’s political miscalculation got him ousted from his powerful post as interior minister. Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers Of Italy party is growing in popularity as Italy’s political landscape shifts even more toward the right. Salvini calls the rally “a peaceful day of Italian pride” but many believe it will attract far-right extremists. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File )

ROME — Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini’s once-bold demeanour has turned nervous and edgy since his failed bid to become premier this summer, giving an opening on Italy’s political stage to his junior ally, the energetic leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party.

Giorgia Meloni’s far-right party has seen a surge in support — albeit remaining in the single digits — as Italy’s traditionally conservative political landscape shifts even more toward the right, according to pollsters.

The two leaders and their supporters plan to descend Saturday on Rome for a massive right-wing rally. Salvini calls it “a peaceful day of Italian pride.” But many still believe the protest will attract far-right extremists, including neo-fascist groups like the Rome-based CasaPound.

