Loading articles...

Funeral services set for US Rep. Elijah Cummings

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. Cummings, a sharecropper's son who rose to become the powerful chairman of one of the U.S. House committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, of complications from longstanding health issues. He was 68. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE — A wake and funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings will be held next week at the church where he worshipped for nearly four decades.

The Baltimore Sun reports that services for the Maryland Democrat are scheduled for Oct. 25 at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

A spokeswoman said the wake will begin at 8 a.m. at the church, followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., the church’s pastor, will deliver the eulogy in the 4,000-seat sanctuary.

Cummings died Thursday at age 68 due to complications from longstanding health problems.

Cummings was the powerful chairman of a U.S. House committee that investigated President Donald Trump. He was a civil rights leader and passionate advocate for the poor in his district, including a large portion of Baltimore.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Dixie collectors - vehicles remain on the left shoulder, all live lanes getting through.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:49 AM
The trend is for clearing. We will be in good shape today, tomorrow and Sunday although the clouds will likely take…
Latest Weather
Read more