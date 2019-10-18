Loading articles...

Former ICE agent pleads guilty in foiled Kansas escape plot

WICHITA, Kan. — A former agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has pleaded guilty to helping an inmate try to escape from a Kansas jail by impersonating an immigration officer.

Forty-two-year-old Andrew Pleviak pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kingman County District Court to making false information and attempted aiding of escape. He’s also charged in federal court with false impersonation of a federal officer.

Prosecutors say he falsely identified himself as an ICE agent in a foiled attempt last month to free an inmate held at the Kingman County jail, about 45 miles (72 kilometres) west of Wichita. He allegedly provided a sheriff’s deputy a memorandum on ICE letterhead falsely claiming the inmate was an important confidential informant and saying ICE would drop the detainer on him.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 20.

The Associated Press

