Loading articles...

FAA confronts Boeing over undisclosed internal communication

FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner being built for Turkish Airlines takes off on a test flight in Renton, Wash. Passengers who refuse to fly on a Boeing Max won’t be entitled to compensation if they cancel. However, travel experts think airlines will be very flexible in rebooking passengers of giving them refunds if they’re afraid to fly on a plane that has crashed twice. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Boeing was aware of troubling instant messages between two employees regarding their communications with federal regulators over its now-grounded 737 Max jet, but the company waited months to disclose them.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson demanded an explanation from Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in a letter Friday.

The content of the 2016 messages isn’t clear, but FAA says they deal with communication between Boeing and the FAA when Boeing was seeking approval for the Max.

FAA says it “finds the substance of the document concerning” and is disappointed that Boeing waited months before bringing them to the agency’s attention.

International regulators have criticized Boeing’s communication with FAA over a Max flight system implicated in crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing shares are down almost 4%.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Dixie collectors - vehicles remain on the left shoulder, all live lanes getting through.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:49 AM
The trend is for clearing. We will be in good shape today, tomorrow and Sunday although the clouds will likely take…
Latest Weather
Read more