Diplomat said to have questioned optics of Hunter Biden job
by Mary Clare Jalonick And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2019 5:54 pm EDT
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent leaves Capitol Hill after appearing before a joint House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Committee on Oversight and Reform for a deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON — Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent told impeachment investigators this week that he had raised concerns in 2015 about Hunter Biden, the son of then-Vice-President Joe Biden, working with a Ukrainian gas company.
Kent told lawmakers investigating President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine that he’d questioned the optics of Hunter Biden serving on the gas company’s board. At the time, American officials were trying to persuade Ukrainian officials to avoid conflicts of interest.
Kent said he was told Biden wasn’t able to deal with the issue at the time because his other son, Beau, had cancer.
Kent’s remarks were described by a person familiar with the testimony who requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door session.
The Washington Post first reported that Kent told the lawmakers about his concerns.
