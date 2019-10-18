Loading articles...

Coke: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.59 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $9.51 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.48 billion.

Coke shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 20%. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

The Associated Press

