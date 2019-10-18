Loading articles...

Which party’s climate plan will actually work in the real world?

Kitimat BC residents hang protest signs from an overpass during the climate strike march in Kitimat, B.C., Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Robin Rowland

In today’s Big Story podcast, every major party has a real plan that aims to counter climate change. But not all plans are created equal. Nor are all of them even realistic. Polls show that Canadians of all political stripes care about this issue—but neither they nor their preferred parties agree on what’s needed to tackle it.

So what does the science say? And what about actually implementing what the science says? Our guest today is a climate scientist who worked with an Albertan economist to assess the climate platforms on both their effectiveness and feasibility. So if you want something to get done, and don’t want us to swing for the fences and miss badly, here’s what you need to know before you vote?

GUEST: Prof. Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

