Alaska considers effects of prisoner transfers out of state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Lawmakers and others familiar with Alaska’s prison system have expressed concerns that a plan to transfer inmates to other states could have negative repercussions for the prisoners and the community.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday that some officials believe an Alaska Department of Corrections plan to send inmates to the Lower 48 states could result in what has been called “criminal college.”

Officials cite past data indicating most inmates transferred to prison in other states returned to Alaska and committed new crimes upon their release.

Details of the corrections department plan are expected to be revealed next week when the state begins soliciting proposals.

Officials say the state constructed the Goose Creek Correctional Center in part to reduce the need to transfer inmates for incarceration in other states.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press

