Alaska community considers switch from alcohol ban to sales
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2019 12:16 am EDT
BETHEL, Alaska — Members of an Alaska community that has prohibited alcohol for more than three decades now want to open a city-owned store to sell it.
KYUK-AM reported Thursday that the community of Marshall in the Lower Yukon voted Oct. 1 to change its local option status to allow an alcohol store.
The importation, sale and possession of alcohol has been illegal in the community north of Bethel for more than 30 years.
The city council is expected to decide in November whether to revisit the issue in a special election after learning the first ballot that passed by a 47-32 vote did not include language mandated by the state.
The mayor says the store would only sell beer and wine, while the tax revenue would fund public safety positions and operations.
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org
The Associated Press
