Loading articles...

2 arrested after 3 people killed in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man and two women in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police spokeswoman Officer Doaa el-Ashkar says officers on patrol heard gunfire just before 9 p.m. One suspect surrendered at the scene and the other fled but was captured. They have not been charged.

El-Ashkar says no other suspects are sought.

She says the victims all died at the scene. One body was found inside a house and the other two were discovered outside. Their identities and ages have not been released.

No information has been released about a motive in the shooting.

___

The story has been corrected to show Doaa El-Ashkar is a woman, not a man.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Two right lanes are now blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
A dry weekend ahead, but a frosty start. Here's a peek at your forecast Saturday morning wake-up temps
Latest Weather
Read more