Loading articles...

1st of many federal broadband grants announced in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has announced the first of many federal investments targeting the creation of critical broadband internet infrastructure in underserved rural areas across the country.

Perdue visited the West Tennessee city of Halls on Friday to announce a $2.85 million grant to improve broadband internet connectivity for 347 households in rural Lauderdale County.

In a town hall meeting later in the day in Memphis, Perdue said the Forked Deer Electric Cooperative will use the ReConnect Program grant to deploy fiber to the co-op’s home broadband network. The fiber is capable of transmission rates of 100 megabits per second or greater.

Congress has provided $600 million to the Agriculture Department to expand broadband infrastructure and services in the rural U.S. More grants will be announced later.

Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 just west of McCowan collectors - two left lanes blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:58 PM
A dry weekend ahead, but a frosty start. Here's a peek at your forecast Saturday morning wake-up temps
Latest Weather
Read more