1 male injured in daylight shooting near St. Clair West and Oakwood

Last Updated Oct 18, 2019 at 3:22 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

One male has been injured after a shooting in broad daylight near St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue.

Police received multiple calls for the sound of gunshots in the area at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Oakwood Collegiate Institute is currently on a hold and secure and the road is closed between Oakwood and Appleton Avenue.

More to come

