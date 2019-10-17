Loading articles...

Woman who livestreamed fatal California crash arrested again

This photo released by the Stockton, Calif., Police Department shows Obdulia Sanchez,. The california woman, recently released on parole after serving a sentence for driving drunk while livestreaming a crash that killed her younger sister. has been arrested after crashing a car during a police pursuit. The Stockton Police Department says in a news release officers arrested Sanchez Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, on weapons and traffic charges. (Stockton Police Department via AP)

STOCKTON, Calif. — A California woman released on parole after serving a sentence for driving drunk while livestreaming a crash that killed her younger sister has been arrested after crashing a car during a police pursuit.

The Stockton Police Department says in a news release officers arrested 20-year-old Obdulia Sanchez Thursday on weapons and traffic charges.

It says officers tried to stop Sanchez for a vehicle code violation, but she did not pull over. She crashed near a highway on-ramp and was arrested.

Sanchez was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for driving under the influence and her sister’s death. She was released last month after receiving credit for good behaviour.

Prosecutors say Sanchez livestreamed on Instagram while driving. The video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 400 at Teston.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 PM
The gusty NW winds today are as a result of being on the backside of an intense low pressure system affecting the e…
Latest Weather
Read more