Loading articles...

Virginia police: Officer fatally shot man who pointed gun

ROANOKE, Va. — Virginia authorities say an officer fatally shot a man who was pointing a gun at authorities in a parking lot.

A statement from Virginia State Police says 28-year-old Chase Andrew Austin was killed by a Roanoke officer Wednesday.

The statement says officers responding to a trespassing call found Austin at a Krispy Kreme shop, which previously banned him from the location. Police say Austin became “confrontational,” pulled out a pistol and pointed it at an officer.

Authorities say the officer shot Austin, who then ran away from the scene. Austin was caught shortly afterward and hospitalized. He later died from his wounds.

The unidentified officer was placed on administrative leave.

A separate police car responding to the shooting crashed into three cars at an intersection, leaving several people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 app. the 427 - pylon removed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 PM
The gusty NW winds today are as a result of being on the backside of an intense low pressure system affecting the e…
Latest Weather
Read more